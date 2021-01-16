NASA, together with several other partners, announced on 28th January this year that they have renamed an important ocean observation satellite launch in honor of Michael Freilich. Michael was a scientist who retired mid last year as the CEO of the NASA Earth Science category. He served as the head of the agency since 2006. The announcement was officially made at NASA’s agency, where they held a special event together with NOAA (National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration) EUMETSAT (European Organization for Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites), EC (European Commission), and the European Space Agency (ESA).

NASA, together with their partners, are coming up with the mission, and are receiving steady support from the CNES (Centre National d’Etudes Spatiales), a France space agency. The management of the project is provided by NASA’ Jet Propulsion Lab that is located in Pasadena, California. ESA is also coming up with the new Sentinel series of missions precisely to help boost the operational requirements of the EUC (European Union’s Copernicus) program. The EU earth observation plan is managed by the EC (European Commission). They will take the position of older satellites that are nearing the end of their mission lifespan to make sure that there are no gaps in the ongoing ocean, atmosphere, and land monitoring. The mission will also introduce newer monitoring abilities.

The Jason/Sentinel-6A CS satellite planned to launch a similar fall from California at the Vandenberg Air Force Base and refer to it as Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich. The fall mission aims at continuing high-precision ocean altimetry dimensions in the year 2020 to 2030 by using two similar satellites launched five years apart. They are to be named Sentinel-6B and Sentinel-6A, Michael Freilich.

All in all, throughout Michael’s time at NASA, he commanded around 16 successful instrument and mission launches together with eight CubeSat launches. NASA’s Earth Science Division comprises of 14 earth-observing missions by 2023. NASA makes use of unique vantage points of suborbital platforms and space to better understand the earth as an interconnected system for the benefit of the society. The agency additionally creates new approaches and technologies to help observe and also study earth with long term computer analysis tools, modeling, research, and data records to quantify how Earth is changing. NASA, in turn, shares the knowledge with the world, including policymakers and managers internationally and domestically, to protect and understand the earth.