Congress Keen on reducing NASA’s Additional Funding 

The federal government aims for increased funding for NASA space activities. A new directive from the top office in America would see that the space agency receives additional funding. After a new budget was drafted, president. Donald Trump gives a statement favouring and increased allocation for space under such agency in its planned mission to explore space. NASA is set to receive 25 points to billion, which is a 12% boost over the current NASA findings. The space agency has had various programs already underway, including the internals. Artemis Project that aims to have humans landing on the moon in 2024

A subsequent Mars landing is scheduled for later on in this program. NASA also expanded its scope to include an additional mission that would examine the existence of ice on the red planet. While the current estimation places the budget to be perhaps the largest of NASA’s planned expense budgets to date. The budget would include a 3.3 billion funding increase that will cater to several human lunar expedition missions not involved in the original break. The process to include the president’s request passes through Congress as an administrative budget request.

It is not all high and dandy for the space agency’s pockets as an additional funding request has to pass through Congress. To add more to this hurdle, Congress is not under any requirement to give the request, and there is a possibility it might not make it past the Congress Congressional hearing. $22billion is a huge amount of money, even for the sake of science. Especially with NASA’s latest record of accomplishment of failure, convincing the house to approve an additional amount of funds might not be a walk in the park as initially expected. Currently. NASA is behind schedule. The Artemis Project, after several launches from the space agency, has not met its set schedule.

Nonetheless, the financial records offer new information on flights scheduled for the Artemis mission. The first mission, an unmanned spacecraft flight, is already being checked and will be performed in 2021. It will be a gap during the year, but it is not an unforeseen one, from the present expectations.

The expenditure proposal maintains the huge NASA Space Launch System spacecraft as somewhat of a deep-space exploration core, but wants to delay the “Block 1B” update intended for broad flights. The budget request states that the proposal emerged as Block 1B is not needed for a human-crewed moon mission,

Congress seems to have little interest in many of the space initiatives from the President; especially concerning the Artemis project, NASA’s Senate and House committees released authorizations measures, which reflect national objectives, not revenue distribution, which do not include a completion scheduled by 2024.