How to Correctly Compare Different Movers Ahead of Your Relocation

Moving has been known to be a challenging task. Before moving, you must make adequate preparation to ensure that you are ready for all eventualities on move day. Moving across the country can be especially stressful and that is why you need to compare different movers ahead of your relocation. Before settling on the perfect cross country movers for your upcoming move, here are some tips to keep in mind as you compare movers ahead of your relocation.

Licensing

Just because the moving company shows up in your local directory does not mean that they have all the correct licenses that will allow them to handle your move. Check through their licensing information which should be displayed in the database of the United States Department of Transportation if they are interstate movers. If for instance you are moving to New York, check whether the movers you are considering are licensed to operate there. Local movers should have a state license issued by their state of operation

Your Budget

Each moving company will offer you different packages which will come at different prices. As you compare different movers, ensure that you stay within your budget. Some moving packages may seem really attractive with extras such as free storage for a couple of months and so on. However, your budget should guide you in settling on the correct mover.

Their Experience

Each move is bound to be different, and yours is no exception. Look out for moving companies that have handled a wide variety of moves such as small and large household moves, moves that include lugging furniture up the stairs, and so on. Additionally, a moving company that has been in the moving business for a significantly longer period would be more reliable than a relatively new one.

Your Expectations

Moving can be a daunting experience for anyone, therefore you need to know exactly what you expect from a moving company. Find a moving company that will cater to your very specific moving needs. This could be anything as specific as moving pets, carrying fragile items such as valuable artwork and so on; or accommodating any special requests you could have in regards to your move. Ensure you scour the websites of the moving companies you are considering in order to find out if they will meet your expectations.

Their References

A moving company that has lots of great reviews would be the one to settle on as opposed to one that has no reviews or many negative reviews. The old adage, ‘The customer is always right’ should apply here as you read online reviews and ask around from friends and family who have previously used the services of a certain mover.

In Conclusion

Moving day should not be a stressful day if you begin to plan weeks or even months ahead of your relocation.