Paper and Pulp Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Paper and Pulp market analysis, which studies the Paper and Pulp’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “ Paper and Pulp Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Paper and Pulp market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Paper and Pulp market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Paper and Pulp market will register a 4.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 77060 million by 2025, from $ 64080 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Paper and Pulp business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Paper and Pulp, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Paper and Pulp market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Paper and Pulp companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Paper and Pulp Market Includes:

Stora Enso

Suzano

Fibria

Sappi

UMP

RGE

APP

ARAUCO

Metsa Fibre

CMPC

Nippon Paper

Eldorado

Mercer

IP

Södra Cell

Ilim

Oji Paper

Domtar

Resolute

Cenibra

Yongfeng

Huatai

Sun Paper

Chenming

Yueyang

Canfor

West Fraser

Ence

SCA

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSK)

Birch Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHK)

High Yield Pulp (HYP)

The segment of BHK holds a comparatively larger share in global revenue market, which accounts for about 53% in 2019.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Printing and Writing Paper

Tissue Paper

Others

The printing and writing paper holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 67.49% of the market share in 2019.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

