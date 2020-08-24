Global Petroleum Resin Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Petroleum Resin market analysis, which studies the Petroleum Resin’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global "Petroleum Resin Market 2020-2025" Research Report categorizes the global Petroleum Resin market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the Petroleum Resin market will register a 3.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4402.3 million by 2025, from $ 3801.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Petroleum Resin business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Petroleum Resin, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Petroleum Resin market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Petroleum Resin companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Petroleum Resin Market Includes:

ExxonMobil

Resinall

Eastman

TOTAL(Cray Valley)

ZEON

Kolon

Arakawa Chemical

Formosan Union

RÜTGERS Group

Mitsui Chemicals

Jinlin Fuyuan

Henan G&D

Puyang Changyu

Idemitsu

Zibo Luhua

Shangdong Qilong

Fuxun Huaxing

Zhejiang Henghe

Neville

Guangdong Xinhuayue

Jinhai Chengguang

Shanghai Jinsen

Lanzhou Xinlan

Daqing Huake

Kete

Market Segment by Type, covers:

C5 Petroleum Resin

C9 Petroleum Resin

C5/C9 Petroleum Resin

Modified Petroleum Resin

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Paint

Rubber

Adhesive & Sealant

Printing Ink

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

