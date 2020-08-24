Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market analysis, which studies the Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS)’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market will register a 12.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 14280 million by 2025, from $ 9062.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Engineered Quartz Stone (EQS) Market Includes:

COSENTINO

Santa Margherita

Caesarstone

Compac

Vicostone

Hanwha L&C

LG Hausys

Wilsonart

Cambria

DowDuPont

Zhongxun

Bitto(Dongguan)

Sinostone

Quartz Master

Samsung Radianz

Quarella

UVIISTONE

Technistone

SEIEFFE

OVERLAND

Falat Sang Asia Co.

Belenco Quartz Surfaces

Baoliya

Blue Sea Quartz

Qianyun

Ordan

Prestige Group

Meyate

Polystone

Gelandi

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Quartz Surface

Quartz Tile

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Kitchen Countertops

Facades

Flooring

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

