Ammunition Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Ammunition market will register a 3.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 11770 million by 2025, from $ 10130 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ammunition business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Ammunition, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Ammunition market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Ammunition companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Ammunition Market Includes:
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Poongsan Defense
Vista Outdoors
Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition)
Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG)
Rosoboronexport
Nexter
FN Herstal
BAE Systems
Nammo
Bazalt
National Presto
Zavod Plastmass
IMI (Israel Military Industries)
Rheinmetall Defence
Day & Zimmermann
CSGC
Leonardo
General Dynamics
China North Industries Corp (NORINCO)
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Small Caliber Ammunition
Medium Caliber Ammunition
Large Caliber Ammunition
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Military
Law Enforcement
Civilian
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
