Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) market will register a 21.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2453.6 million by 2025, from $ 1138.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Market Includes:

Panasonic

Turna

LG Hausys

ThermoCor

Va-Q-Tec

Fujian SuperTech

Kingspan Insulation

Porextherm

Kevothermal

Etex Group(Promat and Marley Eternit)

Knauf Insulation

Qingdao Creek

Weiaipu New Materials

Yinxing Electric

OCI Company

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Fiber Glass

Precipitated Silica

Fumed Silica

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Home Appliance

Building Material

Transport

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

