Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market analysis, which studies the Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market will register a 1.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 22720 million by 2025, from $ 21620 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Includes:

Kraton Polymers

Sibur

DowDuPont

Dynasol

LG Chem

BASF SE

Versalis

PolyOne

Mitsubishi

Asahi Chemical

Arkema SA

Lee Chang Yung

Sinopec

Chevron Phillips

JSR

ExxonMobil

CNPC

Kuraray

Kumho Petrochemical

TSRC

ChiMei

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Styrene-based TPE (SBCs)

Thermoplastic Polyolefins

Thermoplastic Polyurethanes

Polyether Ester TPE(TPEE)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Footwear

Automobile

Building & Construction

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

