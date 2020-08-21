Flavonoids Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Flavonoids market analysis, which studies the Flavonoids’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “Flavonoids Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Flavonoids market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Flavonoids market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Flavonoids market will register a 3.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 202.1 million by 2025, from $ 174.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Flavonoids business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Flavonoids, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Flavonoids market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Flavonoids companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Flavonoids Market Includes:

Zhejiang Conler Pharmaceutical

Chengdu Yazhong Bio-pharmaceutical

Chengdu Okay

Hunan Kang Biotech

Sichuan Xieli Pharmaceutical

Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical

Chengdu Shuxi Pharmaceutical

Shaanxi Huifeng Pharmaceutical

Hunan Yuantong Pharmaceutical

SANREN Bio-Technology

ADM

Shaanxi Huike

Frutarom Health

Chengdu Runde Pharmaceutical

Chongqing Zhuliu Bioengineering

Chengdu Hawk Bio-Engineering

Jiangxi Shun Tiancheng

Hunan Kingti Bio-Tech

Quzhou Tiansheng Plant Extract

Xi’an Desheng yuan

Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech

Shanghai Novanat Bioresources

Hunan Nutramax

Infré

Guangdong Yilong Industry Group

DSM

Chengdu Wagott Bio-Tech

TEAREVO

Taiyo Green Power

Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Hesperidin

Daidzein

Catechin

Genistein

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Feed Additives

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

