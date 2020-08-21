Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) market analysis, which studies the Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI)’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.
According to this study, over the next five years the Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) market will register a 7.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1965.6 million by 2025, from $ 1484.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market Includes:
Halliburton
Flowchem
Nalco Champion
Schlumberger
Infineum
BASF
Clariant
Evonik Industries
LiquidPower Specialty Products
WRT BV
GE(Baker Hughes)
The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical
Oil Flux Americas
CNPC
Innospec
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Paraffin Inhibitors
Asphaltene Inhibitors
Scale Inhibitors
Drag Reducing Agent
Hydrate Inhibitors
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Extraction
Pipeline
Refinery
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
