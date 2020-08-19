Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market analysis, which studies the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF)’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “ Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market will register a 5.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 470.6 million by 2025, from $ 376.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Includes:

Toyobo

Jiangsu Tongkang

Kuraray

Gunei Chem

Evertech Envisafe Ecology

Unitika

HP Materials Solutions

Taiwan Carbon Technology

Sutong Carbon Fiber

Awa Paper

Xintong ACF

Hailan Filtration Tech

Nature Technology

Anhui Jialiqi

Nantong Beierge

Kejing Carbon Fiber

Nantong Jinheng

Nantong Yongtong

Nantong Senyou

Sinocarb Carbon Fibers

Zichuan Carbon Fiber

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Pitch Based Activated Carbon Fiber

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Based Activated Carbon Fiber

Viscose Staple Based Activated Carbon Fiber

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Solvent Recovery

Air Purification

Water Treatment

Catalyst Carrier

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

