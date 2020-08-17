Steel Roofing Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Steel Roofing market analysis, which studies the Steel Roofing’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “Steel Roofing Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Steel Roofing market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Steel Roofing market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Steel Roofing market will register a 5.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 8977 million by 2025, from $ 7333 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Steel Roofing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Steel Roofing, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Steel Roofing market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Steel Roofing companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Steel Roofing Market Includes:

CertainTeed Roofing

Safal Group

Tata Steel Europe

Kingspan Group

BlueScope Steel Limited

NCI Building Systems

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

Fletcher Building

The OmniMax International

Nucor Building Systems

Chief Industries

Bilka

Ideal Roofing

Isopan S.p.A.

Carlisle SynTec Systems

McElroy Metal

Interlock Roofing

Firestone Building Products

Pruszynski Ltd

ATAS International

Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company

Reed’s Metals

Headwaters Inc

Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech

Drexel Metals Inc

EDCO

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Corrugated Steel Panels

Steel Shingles and Shakes

Stone-coated Steel Tiles

Standing Seam

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

