Steel Roofing Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Steel Roofing market will register a 5.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 8977 million by 2025, from $ 7333 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Steel Roofing business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Steel Roofing, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Steel Roofing market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Steel Roofing companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Steel Roofing Market Includes:
CertainTeed Roofing
Safal Group
Tata Steel Europe
Kingspan Group
BlueScope Steel Limited
NCI Building Systems
Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation
Fletcher Building
The OmniMax International
Nucor Building Systems
Chief Industries
Bilka
Ideal Roofing
Isopan S.p.A.
Carlisle SynTec Systems
McElroy Metal
Interlock Roofing
Firestone Building Products
Pruszynski Ltd
ATAS International
Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company
Reed’s Metals
Headwaters Inc
Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech
Drexel Metals Inc
EDCO
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Corrugated Steel Panels
Steel Shingles and Shakes
Stone-coated Steel Tiles
Standing Seam
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Residential Buildings
Non-Residential Buildings
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
