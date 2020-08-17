Plywood Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Plywood market analysis, which studies the Plywood’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Plywood market will register a 2.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 77270 million by 2025, from $ 70310 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Plywood business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Plywood, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Plywood market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Plywood companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Plywood Market Includes:

UPM

Syktyvkar plywood mill

SVEZA

Samkotimber

West Fraser

Georgia-Pacific

Rimbunan Hijau

Greenply Industries

Samling

Boise Cascade

Columbia Forest Products

Xingang

Penghong

Weyerhaeuser

Roseburg

Potlatch Corporation

Shengyang

Demidovo plywood mill

Swanson Group

DeHua

Ganli

Luli

Jinqiu

Guangzhou Weizheng

Hunan Fuxiang

King Coconut

Happy Group

Fengling

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Softwood Plywood

Hardwood Plywood

Tropical Plywood

Aircraft Plywood

Decorative Plywood (Overlaid Plywood)

Flexible Plywood

Marine Plywood

Other Types

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Furniture industry

Interior decoration

Engineering and construction

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

