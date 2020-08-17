Butyl Adhesives Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Butyl Adhesives market analysis, which studies the Butyl Adhesives’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “Butyl Adhesives Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Butyl Adhesives market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Butyl Adhesives market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Butyl Adhesives market will register a 5.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 874.4 million by 2025, from $ 719.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Butyl Adhesives business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Butyl Adhesives, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Butyl Adhesives market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Butyl Adhesives companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Butyl Adhesives Market Includes:

Henkel

K-FLEX

B. Fuller

HS Butyl Ltd

3M

Bostik

GSSI Sealants

DeVan Sealants

RENOLIT

General Sealants

Zhongyuan Silande High Technology

Sika

Guibao Science and Technology

IGM

Credit(HeNan)Sealing Material

Nitto

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Butyl Adhesive Tape

Butyl Adhesive Paste

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Automotive

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

