Steel Round Bars Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Steel Round Bars market will register a 3.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 46440 million by 2025, from $ 39790 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Steel Round Bars business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Steel Round Bars, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Steel Round Bars market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Steel Round Bars companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Steel Round Bars Market Includes:

ArcelorMittal

Grupo Simec

NSSMC

CITIC Special Steel

Lingyuan Iron& Steel

Shandong Iron& Steel

Georgsmarienhütte GmbH

Jiangsu Shagang Group

Riva Group

Hanggang

Saarstahl

Outokumpu

Dongbei Special Steel

Tata Steel

Sidenor

JFE Steel

Steel Annahütte

OVAKO

Sandvik Materials Technology

SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Hot-Rolled Steel Round Bars

Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars

Forged Steel Round Bars

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Transportation and Automotive

Industrial Application

Construction

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

