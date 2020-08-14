Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Ammonium Nitrate Explosive market analysis, which studies the Ammonium Nitrate Explosive’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ammonium Nitrate Explosive market will register a 0.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 11470 million by 2025, from $ 11230 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ammonium Nitrate Explosive business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Ammonium Nitrate Explosive, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Ammonium Nitrate Explosive market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Ammonium Nitrate Explosive companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market Includes:

EuroChem

Orica

Uralchem

Borealis

Acron

OSTCHEM Holding

Incitec Pivot

Yara

Zaklady

SBU Azot

DFPCL

Liuzhou Chemical

Xinghua Chemical

CF Industries

KuibyshevAzot

Enaex

GESC

Minudobreniya(Rossosh)

CSBP

Jiehua Chemical

Fujian Shaohua

Shangxi Tianji

Sichuan Lutianhua

Jinkai Group

Urals Fertilizer

Holitech

Sichun Chemical

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Ammonium Nitrate Solution

Ammonium Nitrate Solid

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Ammonium Nitrate Fertilizer

Ammonium Nitrate Explosive

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

