Plasma Surface Treatment Machine for Leather Market with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Growth, Latest Trend Analysis and Forecast

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global plasma surface treatment machine for leather market. In terms of revenue, the global plasma surface treatment machine for leather market is estimated to expand at a growth rate of ~4% during the forecast timeline, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global plasma surface treatment machine for leather market report.

In the report, TMR predicts that the global plasma surface treatment machine for leather market would be largely driven by factors such as expansion of the leather industry in various parts of the globe. Advancement in technology is expected to boost demand in the near future.

According to the plasma surface treatment machine for leather market research report, based on product type, the market includes atmospheric plasma, and vacuum plasma. Atmospheric plasma is anticipated to dominate the global plasma surface treatment machine for leather market. The demand for vacuum plasma is projected to expand at a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. In terms of end product, others segment accounted for around 41% market share in the year 2018. Others includes antique grain, pull up, nubuck, suede, and additional leathers, etc. Based on process, anti-wrinkle, antibacterial & antimicrobial, and water or oil repellency dominated the market in 2018.

In terms of end user, the automotive segment accounted for largest share and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years. Apart from automotive industry, the shoe industry is also projected to expand at a moderate growth rate in the near future. Based on distribution channel, offline mode of distribution holds more than 95% of the market share in terms of value. The online mode of distribution is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

Plasma Surface Treatment Machine for Leather Market: Drivers, Opportunities, and Restraints

The growing leather industry at the global level is driving the overall plasma surface treatment machine for leather market. Growth in population, rapid urbanization, and rise in demand for leather products is expected to boost the demand for leather in the near future. The leather industry extends in different segments, namely, tanning & finishing, footwear & footwear components, leather garments, leather goods, etc. Rise in advancement in terms of technology and innovation of new technologies is anticipated to create new business opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of plasma surface treatment machine for leather market in the near future.

The cost of vacuum plasma surface treatment machines is slightly higher than atmospheric plasma machines. A gas is ionized in a vacuum chamber to form a plasma for the vacuum plasma process. Additionally, the vacuum helps to determine which gases are present in the chamber. This control is crucial for the repeatability of the plasma process. Companies are extensively focusing on introducing innovative products to hike the demand and cover untapped areas of the market in the coming years.

Plasma Surface Treatment Machine for Leather Market: Prominent Regions

Presently, Europe dominates the global plasma surface treatment machine for leather market followed by North America. Asia Pacific is projected to be an emerging market and expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing number of leather manufacturing industries in the APAC region is expected to gradually increase the demand for plasma surface treatment machines in countries such as China, India and Japan. Rising trend of using premium leather footwear, premium leather goods, and upholstery are anticipated to drive the demand for plasma surface treatment machines in the current years, and the demand is likely to continue to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

Plasma Surface Treatment Machine for Leather Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global plasma surface treatment machine for leather market include Nordson Corporation, Diener electronic GmbH + Co. KG, Acxys Technologies, Europlasma NV, Tantec A/S, Plasmatreat GmbH, Plasma Etch, Inc., PINK GmbH Thermosysteme, Shenzhen Aokunxin Technology Co., Ltd., and Lectro Engineering Co.