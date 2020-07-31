Etching Machine Market | Covid19 Impact Analysis | Business Outlook, Growth, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts

Etching Machine: Introduction

An etching machine is used to remove layers or to change the surface of an object and to create a permanent etched image on the surface by using laser, chemicals or acid, electric current, plasma, etc.

Etching machines are used in electronic components, integrated circuits, plastic packaging, and mobile communications. Etching machines are used in different sectors to mark component labeling, barcodes, serial numbers, date codes, and individual part numbers.

The global etching machine market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for etching machines from the semiconductors sector.

Global Etching Machine Market: Dynamics

Global Etching Machine Market: Key Drivers

Rise in demand for electronics products among consumer generates the demand for chips, which is indirectly expected to increase the demand for etching machines during the forecast period.

Shift from manual etching machines to automated etching machines by end-users is anticipated to propel the etching machine market in the next few years.

Stringent government regulations regarding workplace safety is anticipated to boost the demand for etching machines in end-use industries during the forecast period

Growing demand for hybrid circuits among medical, military, photonics, and wireless electronics applications is expected to boost the demand for etching machines.

Increasing demand to reduce operation time and increase production capacity, and rising need to improve the reliability and stability of machinery at different locations are some of the major factors projected to boost the global etching machine market in the next few years.

Increasing adoption of Internet of Things and the growing Internet of Things (IoT) projects is a major factor driving the usage of etching machines. This is estimated to propel the market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Etching Machine Market

Increasing cases of COVID-19 across the globe is resulting in economic slowdown. The impact of COVID-19 is being absorbed in each sector of the economy, including the global semiconductor industry. However, COVID-19 does not highly affect the demand for equipment. For instance, in April 2020, Palomar Technologies announced that it is experiencing demand for manufacturing critical semiconductor components. The company saw acceleration of orders of its 3880 etching machine for remote machine equipment, medical devices, and robotics. Hence, demand for equipment has not dropped due to COVID-19. This, in turn, is projected to propel the global etching machine market in the next few years.

North America to Hold Major Share of the Global Etching Machine Market