Dock Levelers Market with (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Growth, Latest Trend Analysis and Forecast

Global Dock Levelers Market: Overview

In a loading dock, bridging the gap between a loading truck and the dock or warehouse floor is a prominent requirement. Various devices are employed in order to achieve this, one among them being dock levelers. They are generally permanent fixtures at each door of a dock. They have a simple metal plate, called a lip that is raised from a stowed position and then lowered onto the back of the truck. This lip can be either hinged or telescopic. They are operated either manually or hydraulically.

In the global market landscape with an increasing emphasis on e-commerce, it has become imperative that efficient logistical solutions be introduced, such as Dock Levelers. They make for easy and quick loading of multiple items into various transportation modes. As per Transparency Market Research, the global dock levelers market would grow at a steady pace from 2020 to 2030, creating a slew of growth opportunities for market players.

Global Dock Levelers Market: Competitive Landscape

The global Dock Levelers Market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of global manufacturers. Taking advantage of a rising demand in the e-commerce market, these manufacturers are expected to work towards expansion of production facilities and improvement in geographic reach. It is worth noting here that vartied growth strategies are deployed to chart growth.

Some prominent players in this market, driving it forward with their strategic growth maneuvers are-

Assa Abloy (Kelley)

Rite-Hite

Hormann

Doorhan

Serco

Nordock

McGuire

Poweramp

Blue Giant Equipment Corp.

Pentalift Equipment Corp.

Pioneer Dock Equipment

Koke, Inc.

Dockzilla Co.

Global Dock Levelers Market: Key Trends and Drivers

According to the Supply Chain Management Sector (U.S.), the country’s spending on logistics business and transportation was US$ 1.48 Trillion in 2015, which was 2.6% more than that in FY2014, and this amount represented 8% of the U.S.’s annual GDP. Given the heavy spending done by developed nations on logistics, market is due to grow steadily. It is pertinent to note here that the e-commerce sector, which is expected to grow globally at a rate of 19%, bringing total ecommerce sales worldwide in 2020 to $4.206 trillion, will attract heavy investments into the Dock Levelers Market.

Growth of e-commerce runs on the backbone of a robust logistics network and technological advancement. To cater to these needs, a number of logistical startups are developing roots globally. Logistics startups that provide powerful backend technology along with dock equipment, such as Dock Levelers have become the need of the hour as they have become imperative for quick loading and unloading goods.

Global Dock Levelers Market: Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is a prominent e-commerce market landscape in terms of rate of growth, representing a whopping 64.3% of global spending. This surge is mainly an outcome of increase in penetration of internet in emerging countries, and an increase in online shopping. With an increase in disposable income and improvement in the standard of living, it is a logical result.

North America is set to have the second largest market share and second highest growth rate over the forecast period. North America’s e-commerce sales in 2018 amounted to about USD 637 billion. Based on these figures, industry experts project the North American e-retail market to surpass USD 1 trillion in 2022. This will contribute to growth in the regional dock levelers market.