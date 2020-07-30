Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market Research Report Elaborate Analysis With Growth Forecast To 2026

Topical Antibiotics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Antibiotics constitute medications or drugs that destroy or inhibit the growth of microorganisms. Since the discovery of penicillin in 1920, various antibiotics have been used to treat bacterial infections. Topical antibiotics are preparations manufactured in cream or ointment form that can be applied directly over the skin surface. Topical antibiotics are used for indications such as acne vulgaris, fungal skin infections, viral skin infections, and second line option for localized impetigo. Several topical antibiotics are available as OTC (over-the-counter) and prescription products. OTC products could contain bacitracin, polymixin B, neomycin or combination of the three, and can be useful in the treatment of minor abrasions. Bacitracin, which is active against gram positive bacteria, is used in combination with neomycin, which is active against gram negative bacteria, in order to curb both bacterial forms. However, neomycin is associated with high risk allergic reactions to the skin. Polymixin B has activity against gram negative pathogens and is often used in combination with bacitracin and neomycin. Gentamicin is another topical antibiotic, which is an aminoglycoside, available in ointment and cream forms.

Topical antibiotics have been extensively used in New Zealand in the past few years due to increasing resistance to fusidic acid in staphylococcus aureus, which leads to most of the treatments to be ineffective. Several topical combinations of antibiotic and corticosteroids are available in the market such as fusidic acid in combination with betamethasone. These products are best used to treat localized infection in patients with underlying inflammatory skin condition. It is recommended that these combinations should only be used for a short time period.

Development of novel approaches for new antibiotic treatment for bacterial infections and increase in number of clinical trials in the field are projected to drive the global topical antibiotics market during the forecast period. Additionally, increase in incidence of bacterial infections and viral infections and rise in research and development activities by several biotech companies are likely to boost the growth of the market. However, sustained use of antibiotics results in development of resistance in disease-causing microorganisms and several adverse reactions associated with aminoglycosides are expected to restrain the global market.

The global topical antibiotics market can be segmented based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the global market can be categorized into ointments, creams, and powder. Based on application, the global topical antibiotics market can be classified into skin infection, hair infection, and eye infection. In terms of distribution channel, the global market can be divided into online pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others.

Geographically, the global topical antibiotics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market, due to the large usage of these highly priced antibiotics in the region. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for topical antibiotics during the forecast period due to rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in government initiatives, and focused product development in the region. The topical antibiotics market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region is attributed to increase in awareness about skin diseases, rapidly developing health care infrastructure, and rise in adoption of innovative products in the region. The methicillin-resistance staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) can present significant opportunity in developing countries, where hospital-acquired methicillin-resistance staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections are quite common.

Key players operating in the global topical antibiotics market are Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals, Espada Dermatology, Inc., Perrigo Company plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Sandoz, Inc. (Novartis AG), Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc., Aqua Pharmaceuticals LLC, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Inc. and Stiefel Laboratories, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

