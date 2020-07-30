Otoplasty Market Companies Overview 2020 – 2030

Otoplasty: Introduction
- Otoplasty, also known as cosmetic ear surgery, is a procedure for changing position, shape, or size of the ears. It involves surgical reshaping of the pinna or outer ear in order to improve its appearance or to correct defects, if any.
- The procedure is more common during childhood but also can be performed at any age after the ears have reached their full size. It can also be done at the age of three.
- Otoplasty can be used to correct he defects that are present in the ear structure at the time of birth. The procedure can treat macrotia, a condition having overly large ears and protruding ears
- Scarring, asymmetry in ear placement, changes in skin sensation, problems with stitches, and overcorrection are various risk associated with otoplasty
Get Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77435
Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Otoplasty Market
- Increase in awareness about appearance of the ear among the youth; rise in adoption of cosmetic surgeries; and increase in prevalence of congenital ear deformities such as hemifacial microsomi, Treacher Collins syndrome, and others drive the global otoplasty market
- Increase in cases of trauma to the external ear resulting from blasts, puncture, and damage due to blunt objects are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period
- Furthermore, increase in influence of cosmetic surgery; psychological impact of appearance, looks, and beauty on young generation; and increase in screening for deformities at birth are projected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period
Ear Augmentation Segment to Account for Major Share of Global Otoplasty Market
- In terms of type of fittings, the global otoplasty market can be classified into ear augmentation, ear reduction, and ear pin back
- The ear augmentation segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for otoplasty for ear augmentation to improve appearance and rise in number of ear surgeons offering otoplasty under reconstructive surgery
Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77435
Surgical Segment to Capture Major Share of Global Market
- Based on technique, the global otoplasty market can be categorized into surgical and non-surgical. The surgical segment is further divided into anti-helical fold manipulation, conchal alteration, and correction of earlobe prominence. The non-surgical segment is bifurcated into tissue molding and others.
- The surgical segment is expected to account for major share of the global otoplasty market by 2027. This can be attributed to growing number of patients preferring cosmetic surgery for ear augmentation and rise in availability of surgical augmentation of ear.
Buy Report Now : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=77435<ype=S
North America to Dominate Global Otoplasty Market
- In terms of region, the global otoplasty market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global otoplasty market during the forecast period.
- Increase in prevalence of congenital ear deformity and increase in number of cosmetic surgical procedures is anticipated to drive the market in North America
- As per the Plastic Surgery Statistics Report, 22,884 otoplasty procedures were conducted in the U.S. in 2018. Out of these, 13,289 procedures were performed on female patients.
Read our Case study at : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casestudies/innovative-medical-device-manufacturing-start-up
Key Players Operating in Global Otoplasty Market
The global otoplasty market is highly fragmented, with a large number of domestic players accounting for major market share. Key players operating in the global otoplasty market include:
- Allergan (AbbVie Inc.)
- Invotec International, Inc.
- Sklar Surgical Instruments
- EarBuddies
- Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Global Otoplasty Market: Research Scope
Global Otoplasty Market, by Otoplasty Type
- Ear Augmentation
- Ear Reduction
- Ear Pin Back
Global Otoplasty Market, by Technique
- SurgicalAnti-helical Fold Manipulation
- Conchal Alteration
- Correction Of Earlobe Prominence
- Non-surgicalTissue Molding
- Others
Global Otoplasty Market, by Age Distribution
- 13-19
- 20-29
- 30-39
- 40-54
- 55 and Above
Global Otoplasty Market, by Gender
- Male
- Female
Global Otoplasty Market, by End-user
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others
Global Otoplasty Market, by Region
- North AmericaU.S.
- Canada
- EuropeGermany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia PacificChina
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin AmericaBrazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & AfricaGCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – 1. https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/increasing-awareness-about-post-operative-care-and-changing-dynamics-of-healthcare-industry-to-present-lucrative-growth-opportunities-for-adhesion-barriers-market-finds-tmr-889098039.html
2. https://www.biospace.com/article/arthritis-therapeutics-market-numerous-product-and-novel-drug-launches-leading-to-new-heights/