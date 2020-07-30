Effective Advertising Strategies For Website Traffic

If you are running an online business, you surely would love to see traffic. About 8 million visitors are attracted to Taj Mahal, every year. A number as appealing as this? Well, you can achieve this target if you tweak your advertising strategies and follow certain guidelines. Online Businesses need to have practical, cost effective and functional advertising strategies.

So, here are some of the strategies that you can use to gain traffic and to grow your business.

Target Your Audience: Without audience, your business is nothing. And not any audience, but the target audience is important. You need to spend on the correct target audience otherwise your resources will go in vain. You can know your target audience based on the existing customer profile. Convert leads to prospects and to customers. Have an intriguing brand image to attract customers.

Create Brand Image: Branding yourself is important. It will help you gain credibility and trust. The way you present yourself determines whether the customer will buy your product/service or not. So, always brand yourself uniquely and differently from others. Work on your USPs. For, example, there are many online platforms with which you can send rakhi online . What makes you different from others is no-shipping charges, timeliness, etc. Work on your strengths.

Search Engine Optimization: Digital marketing strategies is what every online business needs to become successful. Search engine optimization is one of the most used aspects of digital marketing to gain more traffic. It is a form of paid online advertising which is achieved through optimization of the content on the website.

Pay-Per-Click Advertising (PPC): Pay per click ads is an inorganic method to drive traffic to the website. As an advertiser you pay the publisher when the user clicks on the ad. PPc is basically the amount spent to get a click on the ad. The advertiser bids on the keywords specific to the target audience. The bidding process is for the amount he is willing to pay to the advertising service for clicks. In less amount, getting more clicks is the target.

Native Ads: Another kind of paid advertising to get traffic. Paid ads are embedded into the website that blends with the visuals and function; hence the native ads. According to pieces of research, viewers look at the native ads 2% more than the editorial content and spend the same number of viewing seconds. Marketing strategists have found these to be more effective and appealing than video ads. They do not hinder website usability and can get you more prospects owing to the click bait headlines.

Social Media Marketing: Today, social media is the heart and soul of the marketing world. You can put your content through various social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Snapchat, Twitter, Linkedin to target an audience and to get traffic. Depending upon the nature and brand, you can use the social media channels. Content and graphic both contribute to success on social media.

Email Marketing: This works when you have a strong follower base. It can be tedious but potential for return on investment. Keep content engaging and easy to read. For example, email marketing about designer rakhi , keep your brand in mind, target the purchase list, create engaging content with graphics. Email marketing enhances trust and causes customers to stay loyal to you.

Affiliate marketing: The success lies in the efforts of the affiliator. The affiliator gets website visitors and buyers in return of a reward. The merchant, network, publisher, and the customer make up the core affiliate marketing system.

Incorporate all or few of the strategies as per the nature of your online business, and you will surely taste success!