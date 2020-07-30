Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Waterproof Eyebrow Liner Market

Cosmetics refer to the products that could be utilized to improve or alter the appearance of the texture of the body or fragrance of the body or the face. They are usually a mix of chemical compounds extracted from various natural sources like coconut oil or it could also be artificial or synthetic.

Cosmetics comprise various beauty preparations such as nail polish, skin cream, perfume, or make-up. It could also include grooming aids like deodorants, shaving cream, shampoo or soap.

There are different types of cosmetics, some of the prominent ones are as follows:

Primer

Lip balm and lipstick

Eyebrow Liner

Concealer

Face powder

Blush

Highlight

Mascara and eyeshadow

Waterproof eyebrow liner is a type of a cosmetic product that is utilized to improve the appearance of eyebrows. They find use in the filling, defining, and shaping eyebrows whilst applying makeup. Waterproof eyebrow liners come smudge proof and lasts for a much longer period of time. The eyebrow liner is also known as brow definer or eyebrow pencil.

Waterproof eyebrow liners are found in a wide variety of forms such as crème, powder, or gel. Eyebrow liners improve the appearance of the eyes on the face with well-defined brows. In most the cases, waterproof eyebrow liner adds volume to the sparse and thin eyebrows. Waterproof eyebrow liners also come in various tints and shades.

The global waterproof eyebrow liner market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for makeup products from working women.

Growing population of working women to drive the global waterproof eyebrow liner market

The increase in population of working women is expected to positively affect the waterproof eyebrow liner market. Demand for cosmetics and beauty products are high among working women who have to look presentable in their professional work environment, which indirectly increases the usage of cosmetics. Expansion of the entertainment and television industry has increased the usage of cosmetics. Changing lifestyles, rising disposable income, and innovative cosmetic products are expected to boost the waterproof eyebrow liner market in the near future.

Rise in demand for natural and organic products

Increasing awareness about organic, natural, and herbal products are likely to create better opportunities for the waterproof eyebrow liner market. Nowadays, consumers are majorly opting for organic and natural products due to health consciousness and enhanced skin care regimens. Hence, organic products are projected to have more opportunities in the market in the near future.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Market for Waterproof Eyebrow Liners

In terms of region, the global waterproof eyebrow liner market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America includes the country-level analysis for Canada, U.S., and Rest of North America. The South America waterproof eyebrow liner market is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America. Analysis and forecast of the waterproof eyebrow liner market in Asia Pacific features India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Similarly, Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Middle East & Africa includes the waterproof eyebrow liner market analysis and insights for South Africa, GCC countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness the maximum demand for waterproof eyebrow liners from 2019 to 2027 followed by North America. This is mainly because of increase in spending power of consumers in emerging economies. Consumers are considerably spending on beauty and cosmetic products which indirectly boosts the waterproof eyebrow liner market.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

A few of the key players operating in the global waterproof eyebrow liner market are: