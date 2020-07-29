Mexico Medical Cannabis Market Statistics and Research Analysis Detailed in Latest Research Report 2019-2027

Mexico Medical Cannabis Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Mexico Medical Cannabis Market: Overview

Cannabis is a medicinal herb obtained from the Cannabaceae family’s cannabis plant. It has been used in ancient cultures for several years in medicine. Cannabis is currently used for a variety of treatments including various chronic and neurological ailments. Cannabis has been approved in various nations for medical consumption with differing levels of legal restrictions due to its therapeutic advantages.

In the medical health industry, medical marijuana remains in its introduction stage. It is a powerful product which is gaining worldwide mass recognition, where the use of these crops in China already produces Chinese medications and that also has a lengthy history. In the health industry medical marijuana continues a major impact in the treatment of instances not entirely suitable for traditional medicines. Medical marijuana is only a ordinary marijuana plant processed for the real cannabinoid structure needed for the product being synthesized. In Mexico, marijuana is legalized for medicinal use only and should, in the interest of abolishing illegal trade in drugs and generating tax income, be legalized for recreational purposes. Thus, the Mexico medical cannabis market is expected to become a burgeoning industry over the next few years.

This report on the Mexico medical marijuana market identifies key drivers, possible opportunities, and challenges, if any, that the industry is likely to face in the coming years. The study encompasses various factors and key developments that are likely to create an impact on sales in the Mexico medical cannabis market over the mentioned period of forecast.

Mexico Medical Cannabis Market: Notable Developments

Some prominent developments that are likely to impact the Mexico medical cannabis market include:

Health licenses for marijuana cultivation, harvesting and manufacturing are restricted to medicinal and research purposes in the nation. Marijuana laws are not so well-regulated in the country and are subject to a secondary regulation of the Federal Committee for Health Risk Protection.

Combo is its flagship product which can make it easier for Amira Srl to decompose various goods simultaneously. The fresh development has enhanced the seller’s market position.

Aurora published in December 2018 a news release with a letter of intent to obtain a license holder. Aurora Cannabis was one of Canada’s global enterprises that rushed into a letter of intent to obtain one of its first license holders, Farmacias Magistrales.

Some leading vendors in the Mexico medical cannabis market include Aurora Cannabis, HempMeds, Canopy Growth Corporation, CB Science, Inc., Isodiol International, Inc., and GW Pharmaceuticals, plc.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

