Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market size was estimated at USD 5.12 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

the US is dominating the aircraft landing gear market in terms of installation, which in turn boost the demand for aircraft landing gear market. The economy of the US largely depends upon the performance of the aerospace manufacturing industry in the country. The US aerospace industry is the largest in the world, and aerospace manufacturers in the country are considered to be highly competitive in the international market. In the year 2018, the contribution of the aerospace industry by the export sales to the US economy amounted to US$ 151 Bn. The positive trade balance of US$ 88 Bn for fiscal 2018 was the largest for any manufacturing industry in the US.

NORTH AMERICA AIRCRAFT LANDING GEAR MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Type

Main

Nose

North America Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Aircraft Type

Airplanes

Helicopters

North America Aircraft Landing Gear Market by End-User

Commercial

Armed Forces

North America Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Gear Arrangement

Tricycle

Tandem

Tail Wheel

North America Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

AAR Corp.

Circor International, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

GKN Aerospace Services Limited

Héroux-Devtek Inc.

Liebherr Group

Magellan Aerospace Corporation

Safran S.A.

Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd.

Triumph Group Inc.

