Asia-Pacific FPGA Security Market is expected to reach US$1,573.6 million by 2027 from US$736.8 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing efficiency and reducing operational costs are two prime factors that are propelling industries to adopt automation technologies such as industrial IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), Big Data, machine learning, and cloud computing. Digitalization and process automation are becoming a necessity for businesses to sustain in the highly competitive industrial sector.

The report covers profiles of top players that are functioning in the Asia Pacific FPGA Security Market:

Efinix, Inc,Flex Logix Technologies, Inc.,Intel Corporation,Lattice Semiconductor Corporation,Microchip Technology Inc.,QuickLogic Corporation,S2C,Xilinx, Inc.

Asia Pacific FPGA Security Market Segmentation: By Deployment Types

Telecommunication,Consumer Electronics,Data Centers and Computing,Military and Aerospace,Industrial,Automotive,Other End Users

Asia Pacific FPGA Security Market Segmentation: By Applications

BFSI,Retail and Consumer Goods,Healthcare,IT and Telecommunications,Transportation and Logistics,Others

Report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

The rising operational necessity of telecommunication equipment/hardware and demand for secure communications drive the FPGA security market in Asia-Pacific. Technologies such as IoT, AI, and edge computing are further enabling a paradigm shift in customer demands and preferences; these technologies are acting as opportunities as well as challenges for the telecommunication companies.

