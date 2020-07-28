Sports Nutrition Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region – Forecast 2026

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Sports Nutrition Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Sports Nutrition Market over the period 2019-2026.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Growing importance of leading an active life is positively impacting the adoption of sports nutrition products. The participation rate of consumers in fitness sports or fitness activities is growing at a rapid pace. According to a study conducted by ‘Physical Activity Council’ in 2018, nearly 64% of the U.S. population aged 6 and above is engaged in activities such as high intensity training, running, and jogging. Consumers are also becoming increasingly aware about the importance of consuming sufficient nutrients, thereby driving the demand for sports nutrition products. Moreover, shifting demographic base in the market from core athletes who regularly consume sports nutrition products to lifestyle users and recreational users focusing on adopting a healthier lifestyle, is expected to create market growth opportunities globally.

Segment Review:

The sports nutrition market analysis is provided for the global market. The sports nutrition market is segmented on the basis of product type, user, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, it is segmented into protein powder, Iso drink powder, capsule/tablets (creatine, BCAA and others), supplement powder, RTD protein drinks, Iso & other sports drinks, carbohydrate drinks, protein bars, carbohydrate/energy bars and other supplements. Iso drinks are non-carbonated beverages that contain electrolytes, amino acids, and other ingredients that replenish the water level in the body. This segment has shown a notable growth subject to the marketing tactics used by manufacturers and their focus on innovative product launches.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Clif Bar & Company

GNC Holdings

Post Holdings, Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Glanbia Plc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

*Protein Powder

*Iso Drink Powder

*Capsule/Tablets (Creatine, BCAA and others)

*Supplement Powder

*RTD Protein Drinks

*Iso & Other Sports Drinks

By Distribution Channel

*Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers

*Small Retail

*Drug & Specialty Stores

*Fitness Institutions (Gym & Health Clubs)

*Online & Others

By End User

*Athletes

*Bodybuilders

*Recreational Users

By Regional Outlook

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis:

The Sports Nutrition Marketreport examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

*The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

*The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

*Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

*The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

* Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

* Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

* Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

* Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

* Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

* The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

* Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

* Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* 6-month post sales analyst support

