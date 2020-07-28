Restaurant Market in India Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2026

While India has always been a food-loving country with each region having its own special cuisine, Indians have never been very big on eating out. But all that is changing now. The restaurant industry in India has been growing at a rapid pace over the last decade or so and the growth story is set to continue for the next foreseeable future.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

There were nearly 22 lakh hotel and restaurant establishments in India in 2002. The food service or restaurant industry was worth a whopping Rs. 43,000 crores in 2010 and growing at a healthy rate of 15-20 percent annually.

The growth of the restaurant industry coincided with the growth of the great Indian middle class, which was the byproduct of liberalization. Rapid urbanization, growing awareness of Western lifestyles, more women joining the workforce, and higher disposable income were some of the factors that contributed to the growth of the restaurant industry.

But the real game changer was the entry of American fast food chain McDonalds into India in the year 1996. Indians, who had limited exposure to American food until then, lapped it up and gave rise to a huge upsurge in the quick service restaurant (QSR) industry. The following years saw the establishment of many international fast food chains such as Dominos, Pizza Hut, KFC, etc.

Releasing the fourth edition of the report, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said, “The Food Service industry is evolving rapidly with India being the youngest country with internet and tech-savvy consumer base, having a high disposable income with little time to cook indoors. This is reflected in the number of eating out frequency – an average of 6.6 per month in the country, providing food service players an exciting opportunity to expand.”

Stating that India is the 7th largest travel and tourism economy in the world according to the World Travel and Tourism Council, Kant added: “Globally, food businesses are being promoted to boost tourism. A similar effort can be implemented in India capitalising on the diversity that the country has to offer. Food hubs, envisaged as experience centers can serve as places for experiencing local and regional cuisines as part of a larger culture.”

More Indians are slowly warming up to the idea of eating in restaurants, and not just for special occasions. Thanks to growing wages, urbanization and technology’s influence on consumption habits, foodservice sales in this country of USD 1.3 billion are growing at about 10% annually (making it one of the fastest-growing in the world). This growth is double the rate expected for the much more mature U.S. restaurant industry, and with a population quadruple the size. All told, between 2013 and 2021, the Indian restaurant market is projected to double.

The changing lifestyles with the increasing nuclear families and a rise in the urbanization in India over the past years have also supported the growth of the restaurant market in India. Additionally, the customer preference for the cuisine has seen a transition in India from consuming the traditional Indian food to trying out different cuisines such as the Chinese, Italian and Mexican. Due to the growing exposure to the international cultures and lifestyles, the Indian population has started developing their tastes and is reaching out to restaurants more often which offer different cuisines apart from Indian cuisine. This change in the taste preference of the people in India has motivated many international and Indian players to expand their reach in the Indian restaurant market.

