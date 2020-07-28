Real Estate Crowdfunding Market 2019 New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor Till 2026

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Real Estate Crowdfunding Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Real Estate Crowdfunding Market over the period 2019-2026.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Real estate crowdfunding has reduced fees and offers the investors with a choice of picking particular assets that help in fulfilling their particular investment plans. Apart from this, real estate crowdfunding activities have evolved as cost-effective tools for the people to finance the real estate assets of high-quality. All these aspects will contribute lucratively towards the growth of the industry during the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, low liquidity can have a negative effect on the growth of the real estate crowdfunding market during the forecast timeline

The space for real estate crowdfunding is constantly growing and even non-accredited investors have been able to participate in this booming activity through companies such as Fundrise. In short, real estate crowdfunding is a way of investing in assets using small amounts of capital from multiple individuals. This is done mostly through crowdfunding platforms that bring sponsors and investors together. Since properties typically increase over time, investors may earn better rentals or greater profits once the property is sold to the market. Before the emergence of internet-based real estate crowdfunding platforms, crowdfunding allowed an investor to have access to a network of trusted partners and a lucrative offer they could buy shares off. It may, therefore, be difficult to communicate with stakeholders with minimal links.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of United States real estate crowdfunding market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies.

By Investors

*Individual Investors

*Institutional Investors

By Property Type

*Residential

*Commercial

o Schools

o Hospitals

o Shopping Centers

o Industrial Buildings

o Others

Regional Outlook

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis:

The Real Estate Crowdfunding Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter's five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

* Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

* Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

* Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

* Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

* Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

* The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

* Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

* Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* 6-month post sales analyst support

