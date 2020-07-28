Product Information Management (PIM) Market : Research Consumption, Companies , Industry Report Analysis and Future Demand

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Product Information Management (PIM) Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Product Information Management (PIM) Market over the period 2019-2026.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

In our almost 20 years of eCommerce experience, Absolunet has helped merchants implement product information management (PIM) to sell more across channels. Without a formal PIM solution, merchants struggle to see and manage the many people and processes needed to create, enrich and share their product information. You can’t fix bottlenecks if you can’t see them.

Product information management (PIM) is a business applications category that manages product information for its usage across an entire organization, i.e., from supply chain to commerce to customers. A PIM solution provides a one-stop solution to collect, manage, and enrich product information, create product catalogs, and distribute information to sales and e-commerce channels. Information technology has become an essential part of almost all organizations globally. Product information management facilitates easy access to the information and helps in strategic data storage techniques while maintaining data quality. Digitization has increased the speed and volumes of data, which has created the need for additional levels of data security and storage. PIM provides organizations with a centralized system to improve the effectiveness of their promotional activities along with efficiently managing their various distribution channels. The integration of business intelligence and big data analytics cloud storage is generating new growth opportunities for the product information management market.

The product information management market by component covers solutions and services. The solutions segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. This is because PIM solutions collect and combine product information, such as product attributes, specifications, and taxonomies, from multiple sources, enabling companies to optimize product data synchronization and publishing, ensure faster TTM, increase brand awareness, drive online traffic and sales, and enhance customer experience and satisfaction.

Scope of the Report

The product information management market is now gaining traction in various end-user industries, and has caught the eye of various organizations for better information management and storage. PIM offers a centralized platform, cost-effective and manage data on a business’s products and services under verticals in BFSI, healthcare, retail, etc.

By Deployment Type Analysis

*On-Premises

*Cloud-Based

By Operating System Analysis

*iOS

*Windows

*Android

By Vertical Analysis

*Retail

*Manufacturing

*Logistics

*Energy

*Healthcare

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Global Product Information Management (PIM) Software Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Akeneo

inRiver

Salsify

Oracle

Hybris Software

Agility Multichannel

IBM InfoSphere

ADAM

EnterWorks

Stibo Systems

Informatica

Pimcore

Competitive Analysis:

The Product Information Management (PIM) Marketreport examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

*The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

*The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

*Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

*The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

* Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

* Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

* Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

* Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

* Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

* The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

* Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

* Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

