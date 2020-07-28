Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Tennis Equipment Market

Tennis is a widely popular sport across the globe. A wide range of tennis equipment is available for players as per their age and skill level. Tennis equipment include tennis racquets, balls, equipment bags, apparels, footwear, and other accessories. History of tennis dates back to 11th century, when players in France used to play tennis with their hands. It was called ‘Jeu de Paume’. As the popularity of tennis increased worldwide, importance of tennis equipment increased over the period of time. Prominent manufacturers of tennis equipment include YONEX Co., Ltd., Wilson Sporting Goods, Nike, Inc., and Adidas AG. These companies produce racquets, balls, and strings as well as accessories such as apparels, equipment bags, headbands, wristbands, and shoes.

The tennis equipment market is primarily driven by rise in the popularity of tennis worldwide. Increase in the number of tennis events and promotional events has led to worldwide adoption of this sport. Australia, the U.S, France, Germany, Russia, and Spain are some of the countries wherein tennis is highly popular. Moreover, in the Asia Pacific region, tennis has gained wide popularity. The Commonwealth Games held in New Delhi (India) in 2008 have contributed to this popularity. Another driver for the tennis equipment market is increasing awareness about tennis as a fitness sport.

This has resulted in increase in the popularity of tennis among kids, young millennials, and elderly people. According to the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, more than 30 million tennis players in the U.S. are benefitted from tennis in terms of aerobic fitness, reduced cholesterol level, and improved bone health. Factors such as high requirement for replacement of tennis balls and racquets is likely to help in promoting growth of the tennis equipment market in the near future. On the other hand, certain associations specify the global standards for manufacturing of tennis equipment. For example, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) defines specifications for tennis racquets. As a result, it becomes difficult for local manufacturers to produce tennis racquets as per their choice.

Request PDF [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=46473

One of the key trends observed in the tennis equipment market is use of information technology for direct promotion or marketing. Promotion of tennis as a fitness sport is another major trend observed in the market. For example, cardio tennis is a high-energy fitness activity that combines the best features of tennis with cardiovascular exercise. It delivers full-body, calorie-burning, aerobic workout. Tennis racquet manufacturers are adopting new technologies such as woofer, bending zone, and aero modular to make tennis racquets more durable and comfortable.

The tennis equipment market can be segmented based on type, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of type, the tennis equipment market has been segmented into tennis racquets, tennis balls, tennis strings, equipment bags, apparels, headbands & wristbands, shoes, and others (sunglasses, caps, hats & visors, etc.).

Based on distribution channel, the market can be divided into online channel and offline channel. The online channel segment can be sub-segmented into direct selling and third-party selling, whereas the offline channel segment can be sub-segmented into supermarket and hypermarket. Geographically, the global tennis equipment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Read More Press [email protected] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flourishing-at-cagr-of-4-8-commercial-fitness-equipment-market-to-grow-due-to-increased-concerns-about-personal-fitness-noted-tmr-300813789.html

Some of the prominent players operating in the tennis equipment market are YONEX Co., Ltd. (Japan), Wilson Sporting Goods (the U.S.), Nike, Inc. (the U.S.), Adidas AG (Germany), BABOLAT VS S.A. (France), Solinco Inc. (the U.S.), Amer Sports (Finland), Head N.V. (Netherlands), Dunlop Sports (U.K.), and Technifibre (France). In order to gain a competitive advantage in the market, these players are constantly involved in collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and launch of new products.