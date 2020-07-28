Lung Cancer Surgery Market Size, Status Developments, Future Trends & Applications, 2019-2027

Lung Cancer Surgery Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Lung Cancer Surgery Market: Overview

As per a report published by National Cancer Institute, in 2012, lung cancer accounted for approximately 160,340 deaths across the country and around 220,160 new lung cancer cases were diagnosed in the same year.

As per report of the World Health Organization in 2012, around 1,824,701 deaths are caused due lung cancer annually, and that accounts for only 13% of lung cancer diagnosed cases.

Growing prevalence of lung cancer due to sedentary lifestyle, rising level of pollution, and increasing number of smokers. This, in turn, is creating opportunity for growth of lung cancer surgery market.

Further, technological advancements in treatment method of lung cancer surgery and advent of minimally invasive surgeries are some of the factors fuelling growth of the market.

On contrary, dearth of surgical expertise, limited access to novel treatment approaches, post-surgical pain, and high cost of surgeries are some of the major factors which may limit the market growth in coming years.

The upcoming lung cancer surgery market analysis report provides insight about the upcoming trends and restraining factors likely to shape growth of the market during forecast period (2019-2029). The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the key companies of the market and offers details about the capacities and competencies of these companies. The market report also focusses on the market’s competitive landscape and provides detail of the product portfolio of various companies.

Lung Cancer Surgery Market: Competitive Analysis

Advanced surgical equipment and endoscopic devices provide enhanced device versatility along with ease of operations in difficult situations. Registering the demand rate, companies operating in lung cancer surgery market are focusing on development of similar surgical and diagnostic instruments.

For example, Medtronic is introducing robotic-assisted surgery system. It includes surgical specialties general, bariatric, urology, thoracic, gynecology, and colorectal.

Lately, Johnson & Johnson has launched ECHELON CIRCULAR™ Powered Stapler. It is used for gastric, thoracic, and colorectal surgery.

Advent of such technologies are likely to boost the global lung cancer surgery market growth in forthcoming years.

Some of the key companies operating in the global lung cancer surgery market are-

KARL STORZ GmbH

Covidien PLC

Accuray Inc

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Trokamed GmbH

Teleflex Inc.

Ethicon US LLC

AngioDynamics Inc.

Scanlan International Inc.

