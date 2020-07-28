Intelligent Process Automation Market Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research Study 2026

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Intelligent Process Automation Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Intelligent Process Automation Market over the period 2019-2026.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10307100

Intelligent process automation is the application of artificial intelligence and related new technologies, which include computer vision, cognitive automation, machine learning, and robotic process automation. It is integration of machine learning and robotic process automation, which assists the human work and has the tendency to improve over a period without any command. Intelligent process automation consists of five technologies. These include robotics process automation, smart workflow, machine learning, natural language generation, and cognitive agents.

Organizations are implementing the IPA worldwide to run their business cost-effectively. IPA provides several business benefits, like human-robot orchestration, automation of repetitive and scheduled tasks, ensuring sound governance and reducing risk compliance, process visibility across the whole customer journey, and business agility and speeding up the rapidly changing business processes. The IPA enables companies to identify, model, assess, evaluate, improve, optimize, manage and automate different company procedures to improve their efficiency.

Automation is revolutionizing business processes, both customer-facing, and back-office. Growing demand for automation-led transformation programs with the help of a digital workforce is one major factor driving the market growth. Technological advancements from robotic process automation to Artificial Intelligence (AI) are transforming the landscape of automation. The implementation is majorly focused on productivity, operational efficiency, and building new revenue-generating opportunities.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest CAGR in the intelligent process automation market during the forecast period, due to its growing technology adoption. This is due to the presence of rapidly growing economies, such as China and India. Rapid economic development, globalization, digitalization, and the increased adoption of cloud-based technologies are expected to drive the growth of the intelligent automation market in the Asia Pacific region.

The key players profiled in the intelligent process automation market analysis are IBM Corporation, Atos, Tech Mahindra Limited, Accenture PLC, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited, Capgemini SE, Cognizant, Genpact, and Xerox Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

*Service

*Solution

By Technology

*Natural Language Processing

*Machine & Deep Learning

*Neural Networks

*Virtual Agents

*Mini Bots

*Computer Vision

*Others.

By Deployment Mode

*Cloud

*On-premise

End Users (Revenue, USD Billion

*Telecom and IT

*Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

*Transport and Logistics

*Healthcare

*Media and Entertainment

*Manufacturing

*Retail and ecommerce

*Others

By Organization Size

*Large Enterprises

*SMEs

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Key companies profiled in the report include Atos Group, Blue Prism Group PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, ExlService Holdings, Inc., Genpact Limited, IBM Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, SAP SE, Accenture PLC, Pegasystems, Inc., CGI, Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10307100

Competitive Analysis:

The Intelligent Process Automation Marketreport examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

*The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

*The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

*Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

*The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

* Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

* Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

* Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

* Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

* Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

* The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

* Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

* Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* 6-month post sales analyst support

Intelligent Process Automation MarketIntelligent Process Automation MarketAbout Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency which focuses on multi-client market research database. The primary goal of the agency is to help industry professionals including various individuals and organizations gain an extra edge of competitiveness and help them identify the market trends and scope. The quality reports provided by the agency aims to make decision making easier for industry professionals and take firm decisions which helps them to form strategies after complete assessment of the market. Some of the industries under focus include healthcare & pharmaceuticals, ICT & Telecom, automotive and transportation, energy and power, chemicals, FMCG, food and beverages, aerospace and defense and others. Kenneth Research also focuses on strategic business consultancy services and offers a single platform for the best industry market research reports.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0911Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market

Eubiotics Market

Antifungal Agent Market

Amniotic Membrane Market

Naloxone Market

Neuromorphic Computing Market

Neurosurgical Products Market

Dental Practice Management Software Market

Diabetic Neuropathy Market

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market

Asian Cryotherapy Units Market

X-ray Tube Market

Viscosupplementation Market