Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Wood Shingles Market

Wood Shingles Market: Overview

Wood shingles are tapered, thin pieces of wood that are basically used to cover roofs and walls of buildings in order to protect buildings from harsh weather conditions. Roofing wood shingles are generally supplied in flat rectangular shapes, which are placed over the roof by fixing joints of components while moving from the bottom edge to top of the roof.

Wood shingles are primarily implemented to coat and wrap roofs and walls of buildings. Wood shingles are commonly sawed and split. They have smooth and flattened sides. As compared to shakes, wood shingles are more extensively employed in building roofing applications.

Generally, red cedar, white cedar, cypress, or redwood is used in the process to form wood shingles. Based on grade, wood shingles can be categorized into grade 1, grade 2, and grade 3. Wood shingles are available in a variety of cut patterns. Their length ranges from 16 and 18 inches to 24 inches.

Wood shingles have particular installation requirements, as they are typically chopped and sliced up by machines and are further narrowed. Furthermore, wood shingles are vulnerable to discoloration. Wood shingles possess high durability of about 30 years. Since wood shingles are obtained from a renewable resource, they are eco-friendly. Also, they are attractive in appearance and they do not require painting.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Wood Shingles Market

Wood shingles are lean and fine-pointed portions of wood. Wood shingles are largely employed to coat and wrap roofs and walls of buildings so that they are sheltered and preserved from harsh weather. They are extensively employed in roofs and walls of resorts near seashores, as they are attractive in appearance, eco-friendly in nature, and highly durable. This factor is expected to drive the global wood shingles market during the forecast period.

Wood shingles require care for their maintenance. Moreover, regular and continuous treatments are required along with application of preservatives and fungicides so that wood shingles do not get dried out, warped, cracked, and attacked by mildew or fungus. This factor is expected to hamper the global wood shingles market in the near future.

Global Wood Shingles Market, by Application

In terms of application, the global wood shingles market can be segmented into building roofs, walls, architecture, and others. Wood shingles help withstand abnormal, unpredictable, and changing weather. Hence, they are employed to shield roofs and walls of buildings and infrastructures on a large scale. The building roofs segment is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

North America to be a Key Region of Global Wood Shingles Market

In terms of region, the global wood shingles market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global wood shingles market during the forecast period. In North America, the U.S. is witnessing high demand for wood shingles, owing to rising demand for housing in the country.

The wood shingles market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing urbanization and infrastructure development in the region

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Wood Shingles Market

The global wood shingles market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players have strong presence in the market in developing countries. Key manufacturers operating in the global wood shingles market are:

Custom Shingles

ARCAT, Inc.

Legacy Roofing LLC

Waldun Forest Products

Bear Creek Lumber

Best Quality Cedar Products Ltd.

Fraser Wood Siding

Maibec Inc.

Marley

Granville Manufacturing Company

Dow’s Eastern White Shingles & Shakes

Global Wood Shingles Market: Research Scope

Global Wood Shingles Market, by Type

Cedar Wood Shingles

Teak Wood Shingles

Wallaba Wood Shingles

Others

Global Wood Shingles Market, by Application

Roofs

Walls

Architecture

Others

Global Wood Shingles Market, by Region