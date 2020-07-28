Impact Of COVID-19 on Europe Human Insulin Market Market Estimation, Global Share, Industry Outlook, Price Trend, Growth Opportunity and Top Regional Forecast 2026

Europe human insulin market accounted for $7.61 billion in 2019 and will grow by 7.06% annually over forecast years.

Highlighted with 37 tables and 56 figures, this 111-page report “Europe Human Insulin Market 2020-2026 by Product Type (Drugs, Delivery Devices), Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Others), Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe human insulin market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe human insulin market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Country.

Based on product type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Human Insulin Drugs

• Human Insulin Delivery Devices

Based on product, the Europe Human Insulin Drugs market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Modern Human Insulin (further segmented into Long-acting, Rapid- acting, Premixed by type; further segmented into Lantus, Apidra, Levemir, NovoRapid/ NovoLog, Novomix, Humalog, Others by brand)

• Traditional Human Insulin (further segmented into Short-acting, Intermediate & Rapid-acting, Premixed by type; further segmented into Humulin, Insuman, Novolin/Actrapid/Insulatard by brand)

Based on product, the Europe Human Insulin Delivery Devices market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Syringes

• Pens (further segmented into Disposable, Reusable, Pen needles)

• Pumps

• Others

Based on application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Type 1 Diabetes

• Type 2 Diabetes

• Gestational Diabetes and Prediabetes

Based on distribution channel, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of major national markets by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel over the study years (2019-2026) is included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe human insulin market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Astra Zeneca PLC

Biocon

Eli Lilly

Exir

Julphar

Novo Nordisk AS

Pfizer

Sanofi Aventis

Sedico

Wockhardt

