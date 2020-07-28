China’s Pancreatic Kininogenase Market – Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The incidence of and the death rate from cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases are increasing in China with the development of economy, the change of lifestyle and the aging of the population. It is estimated that nearly 300 million people in China are suffering from cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. The number of patients with stroke, coronary heart disease, heart failure, pulmonary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, congenital heart disease and hypertension amounts to 13 million, 11 million, 4.5 million, 5 million, 2.5 million, 2 million and 270 million respectively. With a higher death rate than tumors and other diseases, cardiovascular diseases account for more than 40% disease deaths in China. In particular, rural areas have seen higher death rate from cardiovascular diseases than urban areas in recent years. And the costs of hospitalization resulting from cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases are also increasing sharply.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10060737

Pancreatic Kininogenase can be used to treat cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases such as primary hypertension, arteriosclerosis, coronary atherosclerotic heart disease, cerebral arteriosclerosis, cerebral thrombosis, retinal vascular disorder and peripheral vascular disease. Recent studies have found that Pancreatic Kininogenase can also be used to prevent diabetic microangiopathy and early diabetic nephropathy by reducing the discharge of urinary albumin. In addition, Pancreatic Kininogenase can increase the activity and production of sperms, and thus has certain curative effect on male infertility, according to domestic clinical data.

In 1999, Changzhou Qianhong Bio-pharma Co., Ltd.’s Pancreatic Kininogenase was first launched in China, followed by the counterparts of Chengdu Tongde Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Henan Livu Pharmacy Co., Ltd., Shanghai Livzon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., etc. At present, there are seven Pancreatic Kininogenase manufacturers in China. Changzhou Qianhong Bio-pharma Co., Ltd.’s Pancreatic Kininogenase (trade name: Yikai) takes up about 90% market share by sales value.

It is expected that as the incidence of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases continues to increase, China’s Pancreatic Kininogenase market will still have some growth potential in the next few years.

Topics Covered:

Situation of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases in China

Status of China’s Pancreatic Kininogenase market

Competition on China’s Pancreatic Kininogenase market

Factors influencing the development of China’s Pancreatic Kininogenase market

Prospect of China’s Pancreatic Kininogenase market

Our Other Reports:

Hotel Customer Relationship Managementcrm Software MarketOnline Food Delivery And Takeaway MarketPrivate Investigator Services MarketCrisis Management MarketConcierge Services MarketWireless Sensor Networks Wsn MarketVisual Effects Services MarketOnline Language Learning MarketPeriod Panties Menstrual Underwear MarketEarthing Lightning Protection System MarketHair Color MarketVirtual Private Network Vpn MarketData Backup Software MarketRice Noodles MarketCirculatory Support Devices MarketCombined Heat And Power Chp Systems MarketCongenital Heart Disease Occluder MarketCordless Garden Tools MarketDigital Media Adapters MarketDimethyl Fumarate MarketDish Detergent MarketOn On Dried Fruit And Vegetable Snack MarketHousehold Appliances MarketIndoor Plants MarketInterior Design MarketIntraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging Mri MarketMicro Led MarketPocket Knives MarketElectronic Data Interchange Edi Software Market5g Fixed Wireless Access Fwa MarketAccounts Payable Automation MarketAirmail MarketAmusement And Theme Parks MarketCommercial Vehicles Telematics MarketField Service Management Software MarketFixed Wireless Access Fwa MarketIntegrated Ethernet Switches MarketMulti Channel Communication Services MarketOmni Channel Communication Service Market