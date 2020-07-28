China Hydrotalcite Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Top Players | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The incidences of gastrointestinal diseases are rising in China with the development of China’s economy, the change of dietary habits and daily routines, and the intensification of environmental pollution. It is estimated that the number of patients with gastrointestinal diseases in China has exceeded 120 million, and is still growing, with the incidence of chronic gastritis hovering at 30%.

According to Kenneth Research’s market research, the top 5 chemical drugs for gastritis and peptic ulcer in China are all proton-pump inhibitors. Among them, the gastric mucosal protective agents represented by Hydrotalcite are featured by high safety, few side effects, and quick relief, and thus saw a growing market demand. Hydrotalcite is a gastric mucosal protective agent that can quickly neutralize gastric acid, reduce the stimulation and corrosion of gastric acid on the esophageal mucosa, and significantly relieve pains. It can also accelerate the healing of ulcers.

Used to treat acute and chronic gastritis, reflux esophagitis, peptic ulcer, heartburn and stomach upset related to gastric acid, it can relieve the cardialgia, acid reflux, nausea, vomiting, abdominal distension and other symptoms caused by excessive gastric acid, and prevent the gastric mucosal lesions caused by nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

In 2017, the market size of Hydrotalcite in China was close to CNY 110 million. The Hydrotalcite products in China are marketed in the dosage forms of suspension, tablets and granules. The market is dominated by the tablets.

By the end of 2018, more than 20 manufacturers have obtained the approval for Hydrotalcite production. However, China’s Hydrotalcite market is highly concentrated. In 2017, by sales value, more than 90% market share went to the top 5 market players, namely, Bayer, Chongqing Pharscin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sichuan Jewelland Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Hainan Health Care Laboratories Ltd., and Guangxi Nanning Baihui Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. And Bayer alone took up a market share of over 80%.

With the quickening pace of life, the change of dietary habits and the intensification of environmental pollution, the number of patients with gastrointestinal diseases in China will continue to rise in the coming years, which promises certain growth potential for China’s Hydrotalcite market.

Topics Covered:

Situation of gastrointestinal diseases in China

Status of China’s Hydrotalcite market

Competition on China’s Hydrotalcite market

Prices of Hydrotalcite in China

Major factors influencing the development of China’s Hydrotalcite market

Prospect of China’s Hydrotalcite market, 2018-2022

