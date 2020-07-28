Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market 2027 Growth Overview, COVID – 19 Outbreak Analysis, Top Companies – CEVA Logistics AG,DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG),DHL (Deutsche Post AG),DSV A/S,FedEx Corporation

The growing Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market production will result in the expansion of the liquefied natural gas market size at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.

The integration of automated technologies into logistics services and rising demand of customers for faster deliveries are the key factors driving the growth of the last mile delivery market. Moreover, the strategic alliance is expected to support both CEP and CV players in cracking potential of full automation, which in turn is anticipated to boost the last mile delivery market growth in the near future. Asia Pacific region is concentrated with several technology companies, which has created substantial knowledge of modern technologies among the population. With continuous advancements in drone technology, the large multinational companies are seeking forward for drones to ensure quick delivery of parcels with high speed while lowering time and operational costs. Asian countries have the advantage of having the most confident shoppers when it comes to receiving deliveries through drones and using autonomous technology to make payments.

Major vendors covered:

CEVA Logistics AG,DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG),DHL (Deutsche Post AG),DSV A/S,FedEx Corporation,GEODIS,Kuehne + Nagel International AG,Nippon Express Co., Ltd.,XPO Logistics, Inc.,United Parcel Service, Inc.

China dominated the last mile delivery market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. China is the biggest markets for logistics adoptions. The traditional method for parcel delivery has now been replaced by advanced solutions for the consumers of the local e-commerce business. China is capable of providing economical and quick deliveries to the rural areas as these areas need to incur high cost on hand deliveries. The Chinese government is more accommodating when it comes to the adoption of advanced technologies.

