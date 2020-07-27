Crowd Analytics Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2025 | Top Players AGT International Gmbh, Crowd Dynamics International, Crowd Vision Ltd

Latest study Crowd Analytics market across the globe is intense and has attained significant market penetration across the globe. Further, upcoming scientific development in this market is anticipated to motivate the vendors to introduce more efficient and hi-tech Crowd Analytics solutions.

Crowd analytics provides insights and analysis of the crowd mobility at public or mass gathering places including airport & metro terminals, city stores, retail malls, sports stadiums, community centers, and others. The solution comprises various modelling and statistical functionalities including behavioral model, microscopic model, conflict estimation, value engineering, and complex network analytics.

Increase in the number of air and train passengers and growth in security & surveillance concerns have driven the crowd analytics market growth. However, lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped economies restrains the market growth.

Some of the key players operating in the global Crowd Analytics market are AGT International Gmbh, Crowd Dynamics International, Crowd Vision Ltd., Geodan Next, NEC Corporation, MIRA, Nokia Corporation, Savannah simulations AG, Walkbase, and Spigit, Inc

The Crowd Analytics Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Crowd Analytics market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Crowd Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

