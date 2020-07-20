mHealth Solutions Market Size & Share Analysis | Apple Inc., iHealth Labs Inc., athenahealth, Inc., AliveCor, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp

Global mHealth Solutions Market research report contains the most recent, ample and most advanced market information and precious data. This global market report has been prepared with the combination of steps that employ a nice blend of industry insights, practical solutions, and the latest tools and technologies. mHealth Solutions Market report gives out such business purposes and endows with the best market research and analysis carried out with the advanced tools and techniques. Furthermore, the data is again checked and verified by the market experts before publishing it through the market report and providing it to the client.

Key Players: Medtronic; Cerner Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; ZTE Corporation; Nokia; AirStrip Technologies; BioTelemetry, Inc.; Apple Inc.; iHealth Labs Inc.; athenahealth, Inc.; AliveCor, Inc.; Zebra Technologies Corp; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Cisco; AT&T Intellectual Property; AgaMatrix; OMRON Corporation; Withings and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. are few of the major competitors currently working in the mHealth solutions market.

Market Drivers:

Growth in adoption and usage of smart devices and smart phones in healthcare and medical monitoring; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing focus on patient-focused and individual specific healthcare provisions; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Absence of any regulations and standardization in the market restraining the market growth

Lack of enthusiasm in providing information regarding the identification of correct mHealth applications and solutions; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Segmentation: MHealth Solutions Market

By Product & Service (Connected Medical Devices, mHealth Apps, mHealth Services),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Zebra Technologies Corp announced that they are planning to launch “DS1800-HC” collection of scanners and “TC51-HC” cellular PC for healthcare professionals in India. These products will assist physicians in easing their workflow resulting in increased productivity and effectiveness.

In March 2016, ZTE Corporation announced the launch of all-in-one mHealth product that utilizes a number of smart devices and incorporates IoT technology in identifying the diseases & disorders and providing patient specific medical care.

