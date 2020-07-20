Medical Tapes and Bandages Industry Analysis by Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Smith & Nephew

Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market, By Product (Medical Bandages, Medical Tapes), By Application (Surgical Wound Treatment, Traumatic Wound Treatment, Ulcer Treatment, Sports Injury Treatment, Burn Injury Treatment, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics, Home Care Settings) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast to 2025.
Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market is expected to reach USD 7.90 billion by 2025, from USD 6.18 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Get Sample Copy @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-medical-tapes-bandages-market
Major Market Competitors/Players:
3M
Medtronic
Derma Sciences Inc.
Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Smith & Nephew
Medline Industries, Inc.
B Braun Melsungen AG
Paul Hartman AG
Beiersdorf
Nitto Denko Corporation
BSN Medical
Mölnlycke Health Care
Andover Healthcare Inc.
Nichiban Co., Ltd.
Dukal Corporation
Dynarex Corporation
Lohmann & Rauscher
Avcor Health Care Products, Inc
Aso Medical
Tetra Medical Supply Corporation
Amd Medicom Inc.
Kerma Medical Products Inc.
Walgreens
Dermarite Industries, LLC.
Among others.
Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market
By Product (Medical Bandages, Medical Tapes),
By Application (Surgical Wound Treatment, Traumatic Wound Treatment, Ulcer Treatment, Sports Injury Treatment, Burn Injury Treatment, Others),
By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics, Home Care Settings),
By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
Rising geriatric population base resulting in increasing incidence of chronic illness and injuries.
Increasing incidence of pressure ulcer, diabetic foot and surgical procedures
Escalating incidence of wound infection
High cost
Adverse effect on skin
Competitive Analysis:
The global medical tapes and bandages market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical tapes and bandages market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Market Definition:
Medical tapes are the pressure sensitive adhesive tapes used for supporting bandage and other wound dressings. Medical bandages are a cotton gauge cloth beneficial for supporting medical devices such as surgical dressing or splint. They are used to maintain moisture at site of dressing, promote wound healing and provide mechanical & bacterial protection to the wound. The demand for these are increasing in various application like surgical wound treatment, traumatic wound treatment, ulcer treatment, sports injury treatment and burn injury treatment. According to United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA), the population above 60 and more involve more than the 12.3% of global population and by 2050 it may rise to reach around 20% of global population. Due to growing geriatric population, the cases of acute and chronic diseases are rising. Rising elderly populace and along with increasing chronic disorders will help in the growth of medical tapes and bandages industrial demand.
Have Any Query? Ask Ours Expert @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-medical-tapes-bandages-market
Report Segmentation:
Based on product:
- Medical Bandages
- Medical Tapes.
Medical bandages market segment is further sub segmented into:
- Gauze Bandages
- Adhesive Bandages
- Cohesive and Elastic Bandages
Medical tapes segment is further sub segmented into:
- Fabric Tapes
- Paper Tapes
- Plastic Tapes
On the basis of application:
- Surgical Wound Treatment
- Traumatic Wound Treatment
- Ulcer Treatment
- Sports Injury Treatment
- Burn Injury Treatment
On the basis of end-user:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Clinics
- Home Care Settings
Based on geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.
Read more about the Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Visit @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-tapes-bandages-market/