Lithium Market Size, Share, Applications, Growth and Business Overview & Forecast by 2025: Livent, Altura Mining Ltd., Pilbara Minerals Ltd., Galaxy Resources Limited, Millennial Lithium Corp.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Lithium industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Lithium market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Top KEY PLAYERS in the global Lithium market covered in Chapter 12:

Livent

Altura Mining Ltd.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd.

Galaxy Resources Limited

Millennial Lithium Corp.

Nemaska Lithium, Inc.

Orocobre Limited

Tianqi Lithium Corporation

FMC Lithium

Neometals Ltd.

Nordic Mining ASA

Lithium Americas Corporation

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.

SQM S.A.

Albemarle Corporation

Sociedad Qumica y Minera de Chile S.A.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc

On the basis of Types, the Lithium market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Lithium Carbonate

Lithium Hydroxide

Lithium Chloride

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, On the basis of Applications, the Lithium market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Glass & Ceramics

Air Treatment & Pharmaceuticals

Metallurgical Powders

Greases

Batteries

Others

The features that are covered in the report are the technological advancements that are made in the Lithium market, the sales made in the global market, the annual production, the profit made by the industry, the investments made by the manufacturers and the initiatives that are taken by the government to boost the growth of the market.

Geographical Analysis-

The detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

