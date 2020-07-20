Infant Carrier Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Infant Carrier market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Infant Carrier business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Infant Carrier market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Infant Carrier, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Infant Carrier market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Infant Carrier companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Wraps
Slings
Structured Carriers
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Online Store
Offline Store
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Ergobaby
Happy Baby Carriers
Thule Group
Evenflo
Baby K’tan
BabyBjorn
WildBird
Solly Baby
Chicco
MOBY
Hot Slings
Snuggy Baby
BabySwede
Infantino
Bitybean
Sakura Bloom
Beachfront Baby
Baby Tula
LILLEbaby
Beco Baby
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Infant Carrier consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and distribution channel, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Infant Carrier market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Infant Carrier manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Infant Carrier with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Infant Carrier submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Infant Carrier Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Infant Carrier Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Infant Carrier Segment by Type
2.2.1 Wraps
2.2.2 Slings
2.2.3 Structured Carriers
2.3 Infant Carrier Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Infant Carrier Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Infant Carrier Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Infant Carrier Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Infant Carrier Segment by Distribution Channel
2.4.1 Online Store
2.4.2 Offline Store
2.5 Infant Carrier Consumption by Distribution Channel
2.5.1 Global Infant Carrier Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Infant Carrier Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Infant Carrier Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Infant Carrier by Company
3.1 Global Infant Carrier Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Infant Carrier Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Infant Carrier Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Infant Carrier Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Infant Carrier Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Infant Carrier Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Infant Carrier Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Infant Carrier Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Infant Carrier Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Infant Carrier Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Infant Carrier by Regions
4.1 Infant Carrier by Regions
4.2 Americas Infant Carrier Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Infant Carrier Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Infant Carrier Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Infant Carrier Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Infant Carrier Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Infant Carrier Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Infant Carrier Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Infant Carrier Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Infant Carrier Consumption by Distribution Channel
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Infant Carrier Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Infant Carrier Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Infant Carrier Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Infant Carrier Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Infant Carrier Consumption by Distribution Channel
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Infant Carrier by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Infant Carrier Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Infant Carrier Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Infant Carrier Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Infant Carrier Consumption by Distribution Channel
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Infant Carrier by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Infant Carrier Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Infant Carrier Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Infant Carrier Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Infant Carrier Consumption by Distribution Channel
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Infant Carrier Distributors
10.3 Infant Carrier Customer
11 Global Infant Carrier Market Forecast
11.1 Global Infant Carrier Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Infant Carrier Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Infant Carrier Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Infant Carrier Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Infant Carrier Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Infant Carrier Forecast by Distribution Channel
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Ergobaby
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Infant Carrier Product Offered
12.1.3 Ergobaby Infant Carrier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Ergobaby Latest Developments
12.2 Happy Baby Carriers
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Infant Carrier Product Offered
12.2.3 Happy Baby Carriers Infant Carrier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Happy Baby Carriers Latest Developments
12.3 Thule Group
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Infant Carrier Product Offered
12.3.3 Thule Group Infant Carrier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Thule Group Latest Developments
12.4 Evenflo
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Infant Carrier Product Offered
12.4.3 Evenflo Infant Carrier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Evenflo Latest Developments
12.5 Baby K’tan
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Infant Carrier Product Offered
12.5.3 Baby K’tan Infant Carrier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Baby K’tan Latest Developments
12.6 BabyBjorn
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Infant Carrier Product Offered
12.6.3 BabyBjorn Infant Carrier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 BabyBjorn Latest Developments
12.7 WildBird
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Infant Carrier Product Offered
12.7.3 WildBird Infant Carrier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 WildBird Latest Developments
12.8 Solly Baby
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Infant Carrier Product Offered
12.8.3 Solly Baby Infant Carrier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Solly Baby Latest Developments
12.9 Chicco
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Infant Carrier Product Offered
12.9.3 Chicco Infant Carrier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Chicco Latest Developments
12.10 MOBY
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Infant Carrier Product Offered
12.10.3 MOBY Infant Carrier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 MOBY Latest Developments
12.11 Hot Slings
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Infant Carrier Product Offered
12.11.3 Hot Slings Infant Carrier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Hot Slings Latest Developments
12.12 Snuggy Baby
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Infant Carrier Product Offered
12.12.3 Snuggy Baby Infant Carrier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Snuggy Baby Latest Developments
12.13 BabySwede
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Infant Carrier Product Offered
12.13.3 BabySwede Infant Carrier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 BabySwede Latest Developments
12.14 Infantino
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Infant Carrier Product Offered
12.14.3 Infantino Infant Carrier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Infantino Latest Developments
12.15 Bitybean
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Infant Carrier Product Offered
12.15.3 Bitybean Infant Carrier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Bitybean Latest Developments
12.16 Sakura Bloom
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Infant Carrier Product Offered
12.16.3 Sakura Bloom Infant Carrier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Sakura Bloom Latest Developments
12.17 Beachfront Baby
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Infant Carrier Product Offered
12.17.3 Beachfront Baby Infant Carrier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Beachfront Baby Latest Developments
12.18 Baby Tula
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Infant Carrier Product Offered
12.18.3 Baby Tula Infant Carrier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Baby Tula Latest Developments
12.19 LILLEbaby
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Infant Carrier Product Offered
12.19.3 LILLEbaby Infant Carrier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 LILLEbaby Latest Developments
12.20 Beco Baby
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Infant Carrier Product Offered
12.20.3 Beco Baby Infant Carrier Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Beco Baby Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
