Hospitality Lighting Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Hospitality Lighting market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hospitality Lighting business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hospitality Lighting market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Hospitality Lighting, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Hospitality Lighting market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Hospitality Lighting companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Chandeliers
Ceiling Lights
Table & Floor Lamps
Wall Lights
Outdoor Lights
Furniture Lights
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Hospitality
Hotels
Resorts
Restaurants
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Color Kinetics (Signify)
Clay Paky (Osram)
LumenPulse
Golden Sea
MLS CO., LTD
ROBE
GTD Lighting
Seascape Lamps
Altman Lighting
Philips
Yajiang Photoelectric
Elation Lighting Inc.
ACME
Martin Professional
Chauvet
Guangzhou ChaiYi Light CO., Ltd,
GVA lighting
PR Light
Traxon (OSRAM)
Robert juliat
Acclaim Lighting
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Hospitality Lighting consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Hospitality Lighting market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Hospitality Lighting manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Hospitality Lighting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Hospitality Lighting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Hospitality Lighting Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Hospitality Lighting Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Hospitality Lighting Segment by Type
2.2.1 Chandeliers
2.2.2 Ceiling Lights
2.2.3 Table & Floor Lamps
2.2.4 Wall Lights
2.2.5 Outdoor Lights
2.2.6 Furniture Lights
2.2.7 Others
2.3 Hospitality Lighting Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Hospitality Lighting Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Hospitality Lighting Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Hospitality Lighting Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Hospitality Lighting Segment by Application
2.4.1 Hospitality
2.4.2 Hotels
2.4.3 Resorts
2.4.4 Restaurants
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Hospitality Lighting Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Hospitality Lighting Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Hospitality Lighting Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Hospitality Lighting Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Hospitality Lighting by Company
3.1 Global Hospitality Lighting Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Hospitality Lighting Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Hospitality Lighting Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Hospitality Lighting Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Hospitality Lighting Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Hospitality Lighting Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Hospitality Lighting Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Hospitality Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Hospitality Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Hospitality Lighting Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Hospitality Lighting by Regions
4.1 Hospitality Lighting by Regions
4.2 Americas Hospitality Lighting Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Hospitality Lighting Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Hospitality Lighting Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Hospitality Lighting Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Hospitality Lighting Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Hospitality Lighting Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Hospitality Lighting Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Hospitality Lighting Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Hospitality Lighting Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Hospitality Lighting Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Hospitality Lighting Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Hospitality Lighting Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Hospitality Lighting Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Hospitality Lighting Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Hospitality Lighting by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Hospitality Lighting Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Hospitality Lighting Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Hospitality Lighting Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Hospitality Lighting Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Hospitality Lighting by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Hospitality Lighting Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Hospitality Lighting Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Hospitality Lighting Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Hospitality Lighting Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Hospitality Lighting Distributors
10.3 Hospitality Lighting Customer
11 Global Hospitality Lighting Market Forecast
11.1 Global Hospitality Lighting Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Hospitality Lighting Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Hospitality Lighting Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Hospitality Lighting Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Hospitality Lighting Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Hospitality Lighting Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Color Kinetics (Signify)
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Hospitality Lighting Product Offered
12.1.3 Color Kinetics (Signify) Hospitality Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Color Kinetics (Signify) Latest Developments
12.2 Clay Paky (Osram)
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Hospitality Lighting Product Offered
12.2.3 Clay Paky (Osram) Hospitality Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Clay Paky (Osram) Latest Developments
12.3 LumenPulse
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Hospitality Lighting Product Offered
12.3.3 LumenPulse Hospitality Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 LumenPulse Latest Developments
12.4 Golden Sea
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Hospitality Lighting Product Offered
12.4.3 Golden Sea Hospitality Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Golden Sea Latest Developments
12.5 MLS CO., LTD
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Hospitality Lighting Product Offered
12.5.3 MLS CO., LTD Hospitality Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 MLS CO., LTD Latest Developments
12.6 ROBE
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Hospitality Lighting Product Offered
12.6.3 ROBE Hospitality Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 ROBE Latest Developments
12.7 GTD Lighting
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Hospitality Lighting Product Offered
12.7.3 GTD Lighting Hospitality Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 GTD Lighting Latest Developments
12.8 Seascape Lamps
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Hospitality Lighting Product Offered
12.8.3 Seascape Lamps Hospitality Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Seascape Lamps Latest Developments
12.9 Altman Lighting
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Hospitality Lighting Product Offered
12.9.3 Altman Lighting Hospitality Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Altman Lighting Latest Developments
12.10 Philips
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Hospitality Lighting Product Offered
12.10.3 Philips Hospitality Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Philips Latest Developments
12.11 Yajiang Photoelectric
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Hospitality Lighting Product Offered
12.11.3 Yajiang Photoelectric Hospitality Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Yajiang Photoelectric Latest Developments
12.12 Elation Lighting Inc.
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Hospitality Lighting Product Offered
12.12.3 Elation Lighting Inc. Hospitality Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Elation Lighting Inc. Latest Developments
12.13 ACME
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Hospitality Lighting Product Offered
12.13.3 ACME Hospitality Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 ACME Latest Developments
12.14 Martin Professional
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Hospitality Lighting Product Offered
12.14.3 Martin Professional Hospitality Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Martin Professional Latest Developments
12.15 Chauvet
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Hospitality Lighting Product Offered
12.15.3 Chauvet Hospitality Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Chauvet Latest Developments
12.16 Guangzhou ChaiYi Light CO., Ltd,
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Hospitality Lighting Product Offered
12.16.3 Guangzhou ChaiYi Light CO., Ltd, Hospitality Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Guangzhou ChaiYi Light CO., Ltd, Latest Developments
12.17 GVA lighting
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Hospitality Lighting Product Offered
12.17.3 GVA lighting Hospitality Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 GVA lighting Latest Developments
12.18 PR Light
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Hospitality Lighting Product Offered
12.18.3 PR Light Hospitality Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 PR Light Latest Developments
12.19 Traxon (OSRAM)
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Hospitality Lighting Product Offered
12.19.3 Traxon (OSRAM) Hospitality Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Traxon (OSRAM) Latest Developments
12.20 Robert juliat
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Hospitality Lighting Product Offered
12.20.3 Robert juliat Hospitality Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Robert juliat Latest Developments
12.21 Acclaim Lighting
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Hospitality Lighting Product Offered
12.21.3 Acclaim Lighting Hospitality Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 Acclaim Lighting Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
