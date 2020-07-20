GESTURE RECOGNITION AND TOUCHLESS SENSING MARKET 2020 MAY SET NEW GROWTH STORY WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, INC., XYZ INTERACTIVE, PMDTECHNOLOGIES AG, OBLONG INDUSTRIES, INC, AND MORE

Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market research report identifies and analyses the up-and-coming trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the market for Semiconductor industry. Businesses can attain knowledge about complete background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. With the particular base year and the historic year, certain estimations and calculations are performed in Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market report. This report lends a hand to make out how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by offering you information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements.

Global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market is to register a healthy CAGR of 20.5% in the forecast period to 2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to easy adoption due to low technical complexity and increasing digitalization. Gesture control features in automobiles and smart phones are in high demand.