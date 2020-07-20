AI in Education Market Recent Trend, Size, Share, Import, Growth -Research Report by -2025: Google, Cognizant, EduGorilla, Bridge-U, TalentEdge

Global AI in Education Market 2020 Research Report is a proficient and in-depth study on the current state of the Quality Management Courses for Food industry.

Global AI in Education Market Report begins with a basic outline of the industry which includes definitions, Brief introduction, classifications, COVID-19 OUTBREAK, applications and Supply Chain structure. The Market Report also provides an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by AI in Education Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period of time.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the AI in Education industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The AI in Education market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Top KEY PLAYERS in the global AI in Education market covered in Chapter 12:

Google

Cognizant

EduGorilla

Bridge-U

TalentEdge

Great Learning

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Wadhwani AI

Pearson

Acadgild

La Casa di Nanni

On the basis of Types, the AI in Education market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, On the basis of Applications, the AI in Education market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments

Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS)

Content Delivery Systems

Fraud and Risk Management

Student-initiated learning

Others

The features that are covered in the report are the technological advancements that are made in the AI in Education market, the sales made in the global market, the annual production, the profit made by the industry, the investments made by the manufacturers and the initiatives that are taken by the government to boost the growth of the market.

Geographical Analysis-

The detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Detailed TOC of COVID-19 Outbreak-Global AI in Education Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

1 AI in Education Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of AI in Education

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the AI in Education industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global AI in Education Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global AI in Education Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global AI in Education Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global AI in Education Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on AI in Education Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of AI in Education Analysis

3.2 Major Players of AI in Education

3.3 AI in Education Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of AI in Education

3.3.3 Labor Cost of AI in Education

3.4 Market Distributors of AI in Education

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of AI in Education Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global AI in Education Market, by Type

4.1 Global AI in Education Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global AI in Education Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global AI in Education Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global AI in Education Value and Growth Rate of Virtual

4.3.2 Global AI in Education Value and Growth Rate of Classroom

4.3.3 Global AI in Education Value and Growth Rate of Web-based

4.4 Global AI in Education Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 AI in Education Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global AI in Education Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global AI in Education Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global AI in Education Consumption and Growth Rate of Fishery Products (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global AI in Education Consumption and Growth Rate of Poultry (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global AI in Education Consumption and Growth Rate of Vegetables (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global AI in Education Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global AI in Education Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global AI in Education Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global AI in Education Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global AI in Education Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America AI in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe AI in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific AI in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa AI in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America AI in Education Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

