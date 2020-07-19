Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market 2020| Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2026 | Armstrong World Industries, Etex Group

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sound-insulated Plasterboard report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sound-insulated Plasterboard report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Research Report: Armstrong World Industries, Etex Group, Saint-Gobain S.A, Beijing New Building Material Group, USG Corporation, Georgia Pacific LLC, Boral Limited, Knauf, Fletcher Building Limited, LafargeHolcim Ltd, National Gypsum Company, Mada Gypsum Company

Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Segmentation by Product: Powder, Solid

Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Segmentation by Application: Furniture Industry, Building Materials, Interior Decoration, Others

The Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sound-insulated Plasterboard market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sound-insulated Plasterboard industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market?

Table of Contents:

1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sound-insulated Plasterboard

1.2 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 9.5mm

1.2.3 12mm

1.2.4 15mm

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Furniture Industry

1.3.3 Building Materials

1.3.4 Interior Decoration

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Industry

1.6 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Trends

2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Sound-insulated Plasterboard Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Sound-insulated Plasterboard Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sound-insulated Plasterboard Business

6.1 Armstrong World Industries

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Armstrong World Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Armstrong World Industries Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Armstrong World Industries Products Offered

6.1.5 Armstrong World Industries Recent Development

6.2 Etex Group

6.2.1 Etex Group Corporation Information

6.2.2 Etex Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Etex Group Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Etex Group Products Offered

6.2.5 Etex Group Recent Development

6.3 Saint-Gobain S.A

6.3.1 Saint-Gobain S.A Corporation Information

6.3.2 Saint-Gobain S.A Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Saint-Gobain S.A Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Saint-Gobain S.A Products Offered

6.3.5 Saint-Gobain S.A Recent Development

6.4 Beijing New Building Material Group

6.4.1 Beijing New Building Material Group Corporation Information

6.4.2 Beijing New Building Material Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Beijing New Building Material Group Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Beijing New Building Material Group Products Offered

6.4.5 Beijing New Building Material Group Recent Development

6.5 USG Corporation

6.5.1 USG Corporation Corporation Information

6.5.2 USG Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 USG Corporation Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 USG Corporation Products Offered

6.5.5 USG Corporation Recent Development

6.6 Georgia Pacific LLC

6.6.1 Georgia Pacific LLC Corporation Information

6.6.2 Georgia Pacific LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Georgia Pacific LLC Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Georgia Pacific LLC Products Offered

6.6.5 Georgia Pacific LLC Recent Development

6.7 Boral Limited

6.6.1 Boral Limited Corporation Information

6.6.2 Boral Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Boral Limited Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Boral Limited Products Offered

6.7.5 Boral Limited Recent Development

6.8 Knauf

6.8.1 Knauf Corporation Information

6.8.2 Knauf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Knauf Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Knauf Products Offered

6.8.5 Knauf Recent Development

6.9 Fletcher Building Limited

6.9.1 Fletcher Building Limited Corporation Information

6.9.2 Fletcher Building Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Fletcher Building Limited Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Fletcher Building Limited Products Offered

6.9.5 Fletcher Building Limited Recent Development

6.10 LafargeHolcim Ltd

6.10.1 LafargeHolcim Ltd Corporation Information

6.10.2 LafargeHolcim Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 LafargeHolcim Ltd Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 LafargeHolcim Ltd Products Offered

6.10.5 LafargeHolcim Ltd Recent Development

6.11 National Gypsum Company

6.11.1 National Gypsum Company Corporation Information

6.11.2 National Gypsum Company Sound-insulated Plasterboard Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 National Gypsum Company Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 National Gypsum Company Products Offered

6.11.5 National Gypsum Company Recent Development

6.12 Mada Gypsum Company

6.12.1 Mada Gypsum Company Corporation Information

6.12.2 Mada Gypsum Company Sound-insulated Plasterboard Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Mada Gypsum Company Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Mada Gypsum Company Products Offered

6.12.5 Mada Gypsum Company Recent Development

7 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sound-insulated Plasterboard

7.4 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Distributors List

8.3 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sound-insulated Plasterboard by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sound-insulated Plasterboard by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sound-insulated Plasterboard by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sound-insulated Plasterboard by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sound-insulated Plasterboard by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sound-insulated Plasterboard by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Sound-insulated Plasterboard Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Sound-insulated Plasterboard Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Sound-insulated Plasterboard Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Sound-insulated Plasterboard Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

