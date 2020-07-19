Physical Security Market Rapidly Increasing in Size Globally : Latest Report with Current Trends, Future Estimations and Opportunity Analysis

Global Physical Security Market to reach USD 293.86 billion by 2025. Global Physical Security Market valued approximately USD 136.2 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.92% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors predicted to augment the market are rising budget of the organization to realign and redefine their security strategy and the need of a physical safety to an environment aimed to mitigate or reduce crime or vandalism through theft, burglaries, and fire. Physical security is the protection of personnel, hardware, software, networks, and data from physical actions and events that could cause serious loss or damage to an enterprise, agency or institution. This includes protection from burglary, fire, natural disasters, terrorism, flood, vandalism, and theft.

The regional analysis of Global Physical Security Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

*Services

*Software

*Hardware

By Hardware:

*Access Control

*Intrusion Detection

*Video Surveillance

By Services:

*Remote Monitoring

*System Integration

*Others

By End-Use Vertical:

*Banking & Financial Services

*Transportation

*Commercial

*Government

*Utility & Energy

*Residential

*Retail

*Industrial

*Hospitals

*Others

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Honeywell International Inc., ADT LLC, Siemens AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Genetec Inc., Pelco, Johnson Control International Plc, IDEMIA, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Physical Security Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

