Fintech blockchain Market with New Growth Prospect By Top Key Players

Global Fintech blockchain Market to reach USD 21210.6 million by 2025. Global Fintech blockchain Market valued approximately USD 130.9 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 76% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Major drivers of the market include the higher compatibility with financial industry ecosystem, the rising cryptocurrency market cap and Initial Coin Offering (ICO), faster transaction, and reduced total cost of ownership. The future growth opportunities for market include the rising adoption of blockchain applications, such as payments, clearing, and settlements, smart contracts, and identity management, and a new breed of programmable blockchain platform.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10012688

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Provider:

*Application & solution provider

*Middleware

*Infrastructures & protocol

By Application:

*Payments

*Clearings & settlement

*Exchanges & remittance

*Smart contract

*Identify management

*Compliance management

By Organisation size:

*Small & Medium size enterprises

*Large enterprise

By Vertical:

*Banking

*Non-banking financial services

*Insurance

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Ripple, chain, earthport, bitfury, BTL group, oracle, circle, factom, alphapoint, coinbase, abra, bitpray. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Fintech blockchain Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10012688

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market

Managed Security Services Market

Key Management Market

Flow Computer Market

Cloud based VDI Market

A2P SMS Market

Warehouse Management System Market

Unified Communication Market

Threat Intelligence Market

Physical Security Market

Integration Platform as a Service Market

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market

Data Center UPS Market

Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market

3D CAD Software Market

Smart home automation Market

Smart furniture Market

Perimeter intrusion detection Market

Over the top services Market

Optical encryption Market